Patients are a virtue

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Father Steve Sotiroff prepares to provide his blessing Friday, Feb. 3, for the newly expanded obstetrical, gynecological and urology services area in Suite 300 on the third floor of OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Building in Alton.

ALTON — Father Steve Sotiroff provided his blessing as the patient area of the newly expanded obstetrical, gynecological and urology services offered through OSF Saint Anthony’s was officially dedicated earlier this month.

The expansion, in Suite 300 on the third floor of the Alton hospital’s medical office building, provides patients with a new treatment room and a new check-in area, along with a new office for medical service providers. The renovations cover 2,400 square feet, encompassing a procedure room and six exam rooms.

“With a $200,000 budget, we were able to redo the flooring, paint and put new countertops in the exam room as well,” Libby Allison, media relations coordinator with OSF HealthCare System, said. “Not only did we address some of the cosmetics, we were also able to incorporate a smarter way to use the floor space.”

OSF St. Anthony’s President Ajay Pathak said the expansion of Suite 300 and its services will allow the medical staff to provide “the best of patient care and the highest quality of care.”

Providers offering services through Suite 300 include gynecologists Dr. Cliff Martin and Dr. Dennis Sands; Beth Lane, an advance practice nurse in urology; and urologists Dr. Alan Stein and Dr. Eminajulo Adekoya.

