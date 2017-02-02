Patriotic plate sales to support D.A.R.E. program

× Expand South Roxana police officer Patrick Carrier and Roxana High School students hold patriotic support plates the students created. The school is selling the plates and a portion of the proceeds will fund the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance and Education) program.

ROXANA — The Roxana High School Technology Program, in conjunction with Career and Technical Education Division Coordinator Nathan Smay, is providing patriotic support plates for sale to the community with a portion of sales going to the Roxana D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance and Education) program.

Smay is the teacher in charge of the co-op program through the high school. Smay grew up in the country outside of Carrollton. His father, uncles and grandfather taught him their trades skills. He attended Jersey Community High School, where under the knowledge of career technical instructors Mr. Foster and Mr. Short, he decided what he wanted to do as a career.

After a stint in the Army and deployments for Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, Smay returned to Eastern Illinois University to complete his teaching degree. He started working at Roxana High School in 2008, a job he says he loves. This will be his third year as the Career and Technical Education division coordinator and first year as the cooperative education coordinator.

Roxana High School sets itself apart from other schools with its many career class offerings. The school has business, family consumer science, culinary arts, manufacturing, welding, automotive, construction trades and cooperative education.

The co-op program is a senior-level class where students apply skills they develop during their career and technical education classes. The school has students working for parks, offices, restaurants, schools, farms and other organizations. The co-op program’s mission is to develop and expose as many students as possible to careers before leaving high school and to give students work experience and knowledge.

“I would like to encourage more businesses and government agencies to invest into our community and the students within our school district,” South Roxana City Administrator and Chief of Police Bob Coles said in a press release. “I believe businesses who can make a living in our area should reinvest into our youths and build a stronger community bond.”

