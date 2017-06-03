Patriotic steps back in time

In the early hours of the morning on May 27, Alton’s Joshua Young set out on a walk. More than 130 miles and 52 hours later, he was back in Alton on May 29 in time for Alton’s 150th Memorial Day Parade.

What started out in Marshall, Ill., and carried out over miles along Illinois 40 and back into Madison County was no ordinary day’s walk, however.

Accompanied this year by Carlton Cannon, also of Alton, the two men completed the second annual Buffalo Soldiers Memorial Day walk, America’s flag in hand, with the intent to commemorate the brave men known as Buffalo Soldiers, to explore history, to spread the word about patriotism and to hopefully bring a Buffalo Soldier chapter to the Alton area.

“Much like the first, this walk commemorates the past and present service to country, in wars both foreign and domestic, of African-Americans: Buffalo Soldiers,” Young said. “The walk serves to bring awareness to the countless men and women who served honorably, to bring awareness to the growing suicide rates amongst veterans and the growing need for progressive health care and economic support to veterans.”

Young, a former military serviceman, is also hoping the walk will build momentum toward bringing a Buffalo Soldier chapter and historical museum to Alton, which would focus on the historical relevance and impact of Alton’s servicemen. Another goal of Young’s is to see a statue dedicated somewhere in the city to Alton’s Buffalo Soldiers.

Buffalo Soldiers was the nickname given to the 92nd Infantry Division in World War I, made up of African-American soldiers from all states, including 100 men from Alton, Young said. The division was organized at Camp Funston, Kan., in 1917, serving in World War I and World War II.

“There are a hundred or so of these Buffalo Soldiers on the World War I list alone,” Young said. “I am working through Hayner’s genealogy records right now to connect them to their Alton area descendants that are still here.”

Young also said he would welcome information anyone else has to share with him on Alton’s Buffalo Soldiers and their local descendants.

Young said Cannon joined the walk this year in part because he might be one of those descendants. Later during the walk, Cannon discovered a family story he never knew.

“From last year to this year, the walk was extremely expanded,” Young said.

Young and Carlton posted on social media throughout the walk, noting contacts and conversations they had along the way.

“We saw such a great showing of patriotism from throughout the counties along the way,” Young said.

Cannon and Young checked in with American Legion Post 354 in Alton, of which Young is a member, and all the others along Illinois 40 as well, bringing them into the story and hopefully strengthening a connection among them and with other veteran service organizations through their dialogue.

When asked why Marshall, Ill., was the starting point, and why the walk took place along Illinois 40, Young explained it was because Marshall has the last veterans association before the Indiana border, and the highway path because of its historic attributes.

“And because it’s legally the only way allowed walking,” Young jokingly added.

“The walk was spiritual, loving, dry with only three drops of rain, educational, a 10-pound weight loss in two days plan, a boot camp for determination, a true test of human will, an honor. Thank you and God bless America,” Cannon noted in a social media post after the walk.

“The walk was one of the most amazing experiences I’ve had ever. My expectations were exceeded, my vision, faith and ability to trust God’s direction has grown. The walk was very painful, yet stimulating and exhilarating. I met a lot of loving people who asked us to come back. I also walked right into a town with a museum of my cousin — The Story of America by Charles Everett Ellis. I can’t wait for next year’s walk. American stories, American pride,” Cannon added.

After completing the walk, Young expressed what will undoubtedly stand with him as a myriad of unforgettable moments from his Memorial Day weekend.

“I was able to experience all of the most altruistic points of humanity. At an annual time when we remember our fallen soldiers, I experienced brotherhood, patriotism and compassion. I made more connections and friendships with individuals and associations.”

“I felt like family amongst total strangers. I felt accepted, appreciated, and equal in character. I experienced the entire Southern Illinois region come together and support an event for our servicemen and women. A gained understanding of myself; I formed a closer relationship with God,” Young added.

