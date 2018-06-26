Patton files signatures for state Senate run

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton has filed more than 9,000 signatures as part of his effort to be added back on the ballot in his run for state Senate.

“It has been truly amazing to see the level of support I have been given in this effort,” Patton said. “I have had people I’ve never met come up to me in the grocery store and ask how they can help. They were genuinely disgusted with the tactics of Rachelle Crowe and Mike Madigan to keep me off the ballot.”

Earlier this year, Hal Patton was kicked off the ballot after a challenge was filed in the Cook County courts by House Speaker Mike Madigan’s top lawyer.

Once removed, Patton’s only legal recourse was to create a new party and attempt to get thousands of additional signatures by the deadline this week. With his filing, he nearly doubled the number of signatures required by law.

“I now have had more than five times the number of people sign petitions to put me on the ballot than those who signed for my opponent,” Patton said. “I believe people have supported me in such large numbers because they know I will fight Mike Madigan and the status quo in Springfield, while Rachelle Crowe will be indebted to them, since she has outsourced her campaign to Madigan and his operatives.”

Patton was the subject of controversy earlier this month when photos surfaced of him in “blackface” at a Halloween party several years ago. Patton, who has apologized for the photo, says its release was politically motivated.

For more information about Hal Patton or to volunteer for the Hal Patton for Senate campaign, visit the website or follow the campaign on Facebook and Twitter.

