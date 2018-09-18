I-55 ramps to be restricted for bridge deck project

The ramps at the intersection of Interstate 55/70 and Illinois 162 will be restricted beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

These closures are necessary to perform bridge deck sealing on the bridge over I-55/70. The closures are as follows:

I-55 southbound ramp to eastbound Illinois 162

I-55 northbound ramp to westbound Illinois 162

Traffic will be able to use Illinois 162 over Interstate 55/70 in both directions.

All work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Friday.

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

Pavement patching to restrict interstate lanes

Periodic lane restrictions will be encountered at various locations on westbound I-55/70 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for pavement patching operations, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, lane restrictions will be encountered in the right lane of westbound I-55/70:

Exit 15B, the westbound exit ramp to northbound Illinois 159 will be closed.

The entrance ramp from northbound Illinois 159 onto westbound I-55/70 will be closed.

Exit 15A, the westbound exit ramp to southbound Illinois 159 will remain open during the pavement patching operations.

On Wednesday, Sept. 19, lane restrictions will be encountered in the right lane of westbound I-55/70 in Collinsville at Illinois 157. Exit 11, the westbound exit ramp to Illinois 157, will be closed during the pavement patching operations.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when traveling near and through these work zones.

More information is available online and on IDOT District 8’s Twitter page.

