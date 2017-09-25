Pavement repairs to close lanes on I-255

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions will be encountered on I-255 between Collinsville Road and the Mississippi River in St. Clair and Monroe counties to complete pavement repairs beginning Sunday, Oct. 1.

Two of three lanes will be restricted in both directions Sunday through Friday between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 22.

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

