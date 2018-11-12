Pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit by pickup

× Expand crash

A Litchfield woman died after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday night in Litchfield.

According to an Illinois State Police District 18 news release, Lorie McDonald, 26, was taken to St. Francis Hospital after a 1999 Dodge truck driven by Nathan Glover, 31, of Litchfield, ran into her at 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Union Avenue and Monroe Street. Glover was driving east on Union Avenue and McDonald was on the west side of the intersection.

McDonald died of her injuries at the hospital.

Other responding agencies included Litchfield fire and ambulance, the Litchfield Police Department, and the Montgomery County coroner.

Glover was cited for operation of an uninsured vehicle.

