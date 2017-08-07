Pediatric staff members join OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony’s

ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center welcomes pediatrician Dr. Ameera Nauman to its staff.

Nauman will be joined by nurse practitioner Elizabeth Schmerold to provide team-focused care for children — newborns to teenagers — including pediatric care, school and sports physicals, immunizations, and preventive care and wellness visits.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ameera Nauman and Elizabeth Schmerold to OSF HealthCare Medical Group,” OSF Saint Anthony’s President and CEO Ajay Pathak said. “There is a genuine need for pediatric care in our community. To better serve families of the Riverbend with the addition of these pediatric providers is a blessing.”

Nauman earned her medical degree from American University of the Caribbean in Cupecoy, St. Maarten, in 2014. She completed her pediatric residency at the Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y.

Elizabeth Schmerold earned a bachelor of science in nursing from University of Illinois at Chicago in 2012, and her master of science in nursing from Saint Louis University in 2016.

The office of Dr. Ameera Nauman and Elizabeth Schmerold is at 2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 101, Alton. For information, call (618) 462-2222.

