Penny school tax proposition up for another vote

The humble penny is the poster coin for a renewed campaign to pass a sales tax to fund infrastructure projects in Madison County schools.

The last time voters cast their ballots, in April 2017, the proposition failed by 259 votes — a 51-49 percent margin. In 2011, 80 percent of voters rejected it.

This year, One Cent Makes Sense organizers are making another push for victory on the March 20 ballot.

Granite City School District Superintendent Jim Greenwald said the close vote last year shocked election experts, who predicted a lopsided loss. Statewide, 49 of 102 counties had passed the sales tax as of 2016, including Madison County’s neighbors Bond, Jersey, Macoupin, and Montgomery counties.

“It’s starting to gain some positive steam,” Greenwald said.

Proponents point out it’s not just county residents who will pay the tax: anyone making a purchase will contribute to the pot.

“If a truck driver is driving on (I-270) from Indianapolis going to Kansas City, and they stop off at our Flying J truck stop in Pontoon Beach ... that money goes into this fund,” Greenwald said.

The estimated $23 million in revenue would be distributed to every district based on enrollment. The tax would be implemented July 1, 2018, if the certified results are filed with the state by May 1.

Greenwald said his presentations have focused on specific projects that can move forward if it passes. For Granite City schools, they include parking lot work, better security, modernized libraries and media centers, and updated playgrounds and classrooms, among others.

Granite City School District property owners would save 11 cents on the property tax rate for levy year 2018. Projects the district would have paid for through borrowing could be funded with the $3.6 million per year it expects to receive. Information about how other districts plan to use the revenue for tax relief is listed on the group’s website.

“This is by no means districts selling bonds and raising people’s taxes,” Greenwald said. “This will actually save people money, and this is not all on the backs of people in Madison County.”

Greenwald said new revenue from last year’s revisions to the state funding formula, which were supposed to help cash-strapped downstate school districts, has failed to materialize. The district has also lost revenue in other areas, such as $2 million from the corporate personal property replacement tax.

“The state’s funding situation is still, without being harsh or critical, very unreliable,” he said.

The issue made it on the ballot through a majority vote of the county’s school boards. According to online meeting minutes, the Collinsville School Board directed the district’s superintendent to inform the Regional Office of Education that a majority of its board did not support the proposal.

Nancy Moss, spokesperson for political action committee Madison County Citizens for Sustainable Education, said her group opposes the proposition because it will increase already high sales taxes and could lead to higher property taxes through the issuance of “double-barreled” bonds, also known as alternate revenue bonds.

Moss lives in Collinsville, where six special districts have a 9.1 percent sales tax. Granite City has two districts with rates of 9.1 and 9.35 percent. In comparison, the city with the nation’s highest sales tax rate is Chicago at 10.25.

“It’s not as though Collinsville is Branson … where you have a lot of other people coming through,” she said. “This tax is going to be a huge burden on the citizens that live in these communities.”

If sales tax revenue isn’t enough to cover bond payments, state law requires that property taxes be collected so school districts can make bond payments, Moss said.

Supporters of a 2011 political action committee to promote the proposition included investment bankers and construction companies, she said.

“This is a boon for the investment bankers and the issuance of bonds,” Moss said.

Another tax may cause more residents to leave the state, she said.

“Every time we pile something else on, it’s just going to encourage more people to give it up and go somewhere else,” she said.

According to the state statute, the County Board can approve a resolution to ask voters if they want to repeal or reduce the tax. But if a school board issues bonds secured by the proceeds of the tax, the county cannot eliminate or reduce the tax if it would “adversely affect” a school board’s ability to repay the bonds or cause additional property taxes to be levied to repay the bonds.

“I call it the proverbial bad penny,” Moss said. “It will just keep turning up forever.”

County School Facility Occupation Tax facts

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST? One penny per dollar spent

WHAT’S TAXED? Anything currently taxed, restaurants, gasoline; clothing, electronics, and other consumer goods

WHAT’S NOT TAXED? Vehicles, boats and RVs; groceries, prescription and over-the-counter medicine and vitamins; and farm equipment

WHAT CAN DISTRICTS USE IT FOR? New facilities, additions and renovations;security, entrances, technologyinfrastructure; architectural planning;durable equipment; fire prevention and safety; land acquisition, energyefficiency, parking lots, demolition and roof repairs

WHAT CAN’T DISTRICTS USE IT FOR? Salaries and benefits, directinstructional costs, textbooks, busservices, detached furniture and fixtures, computers, moveable equipment, operating costs

WHERE CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROPOSED SALES TAX?

One Cent Makes Sense

Illinois Department of Revenue fact sheet

State statute: 55 ILCS 5/5-1006.7