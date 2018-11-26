Person of interest in custody in threat investigation

Granite City police logo

Police have detained a person of interest in a threat investigation at Granite City High School.

At approximately 5:52 p.m. Monday, the Granite City Police Department was notified that threats were being made toward students via social media. Once notified of these threats,police quickly initiated an investigation. The Granite City Police Department, assisted by the Granite City School District and the community, were able to gather information during the investigation that led to a person of interest being taken into custody at approximately 7:40 p.m.

This individual will remain in custody at the Granite City Police Department until the facts and circumstances of this investigation are presented the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.