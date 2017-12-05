Pet food pantry running low on cat food, litter

The RiverBend Pet Food Pantry is in dire need of donations of cat food and kitty litter.

“We have reached a critical point in the amount of dry cat food and kitty litter we will be able to distribute to those pet owners in need,” said Laura Kennedy, supervisor and board member of SNIP Alliance.

This will be the first time in the pantry’s 20 months of providing pet food and litter to needy pet owners that it may come up short on cat food. It distributes an average of 5,124 pounds of cat and dog food and litter each month to about 96 pet owners.

The pantry is an offshoot of the Madison County PetLover’s Coalition, which includes Metro East Humane Society, Partners 4 Pets, and SNIP Alliance. SNIP Alliance took on the financial burden of the pantry so it would not take away any funding the Metro East Humane Society and Partners 4 Pets might need to aid animals they rescue and care for. In return, those two organizations have donated food to the pantry, but their food donations have also decreased tremendously.

“Distributing food to pet owners can make the difference in whether an owner can keep their beloved pet or have to surrender it to animal control,” Kennedy said. “In some cases, we had elderly clients that were choosing between either paying their electrical bill, buying food or medication for themselves or doing without in order to feed their companion animal.”

There are donation barrels at Petco in Alton and Edwardsville, Shop ‘n Save in Edwardsville, and the Bethalto Spay Clinic, or you can make a cash donation through PayPal at SNIP Alliance’s website or mail a check to SNIP Alliance, 17 Junction Drive, Suite 215, Glen Carbon, IL 62034. Note that cash donations are for the pantry.

For more information, call Kennedy at (618) 772-5550.

snipalliance.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter