Petition drive under way for “no-kill” shelter in Madison County

(From left) Anne Schmidt, executive director Metro-East Humane Society; Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and Ledy VanKavage, senior legislative attorney with Best Friends Animal Society.

EDWARDSVILLE | Animal welfare groups and local leaders are joining forces to place a referendum on the November ballot to support a 90 percent save rate at Madison County’s animal control shelter.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler is leading the effort with the support of local humane groups to gather more than 10,000 signatures to place an advisory referendum on the ballot.

“I support a county no-kill policy, and I think an advisory referendum will show we have overwhelming support from the public,” Prenzler said. “I want to invite everyone, regardless of political party, to come together and make this happen. We all want a safe and humane community for people and pets.”

Prenzler is getting help from local groups, Best Friends Animal Society lawyer Ledy VanKavage. She said she hopes Madison County can finish the job it started more than a year ago and that this effort will jump-start the process.

Anne Schmidt, director of the Metro East Humane Society, said she thinks the petition effort will show the community is behind a more humane approach to animal control.

“This petition effort is going to show that the public overwhelmingly wants to get away from euthanizing animals that could otherwise make great pets,” Schmidt said. “Other communities across the country have moved to save over 90 percent of their animals, and it can be done without higher costs. We have a great network of nonprofits willing to lend a helping hand to make it happen.”

Prenzler and VanKavage are asking that those interested in getting signatures attend a gathering from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Alfonzo’s Pizzeria, 611 Edwardsville Road in Troy, to hand out materials and go over rules for petition efforts.

More information can be found online or by calling Prenzler at (618) 514-2599.

