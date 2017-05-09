Phillips 66 provides $25,000 to aid in flood relief efforts

Phillips 66 has made a $25,000 donation to the American Red Cross Greater St. Louis Chapter to help with flood relief efforts in communities that neighbor the Wood River Refinery and the company’s terminal and lubricants assets in the region.

“Once the floodwaters recede, so much work and need is still present for those who have been impacted by the flooding,” said Melissa Erker, director of government and community relations for the Wood River Refinery. “We recognize that our friends, neighbors, and employees have been impacted by this historic flooding over the past two weeks.”

“Phillips 66’s generous gift of $25,000 provides for the critical needs of those that are impacted by the flooding in our region,” said Cindy Erickson, chief executive officer of Red Cross of Eastern Missouri. “Hundreds of local residents will receive comfort and care now and in the months to come thanks to the company’s commitment to the Red Cross.”

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company with its headquarters in Houston and operates several Metro East business units. The company says its decision to support flood victims represents a giving philosophy with a strong focus on community safety, preparedness and aid during disasters.

“We are also extremely grateful to the first responders, medical personnel and volunteers who have come to the aid of so many,” Erker said. “The refinery was again asked to support the flood-fighting efforts in downtown Alton, as we did in December 2015, and happy to be able to aid in that support.”

