Photo feature: Ride for Wishes

Motorcyclists took a fall ride on Oct. 7 to help children with life-threatening medical conditions realize their fondest dreams at the fourth annual Ride for Wishes. This year, the event brought in more than $20,000 to help make wishes come true for area children.

“Each year, we’ve drawn more riders and raised more money for deserving children,” said Norma Glazebrook, a principal organizer of the ride and volunteer for more than 20 years. “I can’t say enough good things about our signature sponsor, GCS Credit Union, and, of course, the riders themselves.”

The 70-mile nonstop motorcycle run began at the Alton Moose Lodge 951, 526 E. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey, Country music station The Bull 93.7 broadcast live, and prizes were given away to participants. Riders also had the opportunity to hear firsthand from children who have had their wishes granted and those awaiting wishes.

The average cost to make a child’s dream come true is about $6,500, including in-kind contributions from airlines and other corporations. Proceeds from this ride will be used only for children in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Greene, and St. Clair counties.