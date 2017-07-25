Physical therapist to lead stretching program

ALTON — Area residents are invited to participate in a low-intensity stretching program instructed by a licensed physical therapist. The Fit and Flexible program may benefit people with fibromyalgia or mild back problems.

The 6-week program meets at 6:15 p.m. weekly on Mondays and starts July 31. Cost of the 6-week program is $15, and classes will take place at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building in the Occupational Therapy Balance Center at 815 E. Fifth St.

The class emphasizes low-intensity, gentle stretching and relaxation exercises for anyone interested in increasing their flexibility, but is uncomfortable in a traditional exercise class setting. Better flexibility not only can raise your coordination but has the added benefit of decreasing your risk of injury.

Participants should bring their own mat, and must be able to move to the floor and back up without assistance.

Registration is limited. To register, visit osfsaintanthonys.org and click on View Classes & Events, or call OSF Saint Anthony’s at (618) 465-2264.

Health center hosts lymphedema networking group

Area residents suffering from lymphedema are invited to a networking group at noon Thursday, Aug. 17, in the First Floor Auditorium of OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. Fifth St.

Lymphedema is a condition that involves a buildup of fluid in the body — “lymph” is nearly colorless fluid; “edema” means a buildup of fluid in body tissues. Some cancer treatments can put a person at risk for lymphedema, which may occur immediately after cancer treatment or many years later.

Facilitated by certified lymphedema specialists and physical therapists from OSF Saint Anthony’s — Susan Young and Frances Young — the group focuses on lymphedema treatment and self-care, while relating personal experiences with members in the support group. The group meets the third Thursday of each month at alternating times, with the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

For more information or to register, call (618) 463-5171.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter