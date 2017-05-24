Physician joins Chestnut Family Health Center

GRANITE CITY — Dr. Jeffrey Barra has joined Chestnut Family Health Center, Chestnut Health Systems’ community-based health center in Granite City.

Barra will work closely with existing health center primary care provider, Jenia Heavens, to expand access to primary care.

Barra has practiced medicine in Illinois since 2003. He earned his doctor of medicine through Finch University of Health Sciences, the Chicago Medical School, and performed his residency in family medicine through the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Methodist Medical Center in Peoria.

Barra is board-certified in family medicine with recent recertification in 2014. Barra has worked in a number of treatment settings, including ambulatory family practice, inpatient psychiatric and addiction treatment, and for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In addition to working with patients on primary care (preventive, acute and disease management), Barra has a waiver to prescribe buprenorphine and is prepared to assist Chestnut expand its medication-assisted treatment services at the Granite City location to serve patients with opioid dependence disorder.

The center delivers primary care preventive, acute and disease management medical services to Medicaid, Medicare, uninsured and insured patients of all ages living in Madison County. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Laboratory and pharmacy services are available on site.

Health center staff work within a patient-centered medical home framework to offer integrated primary and behavioral health care services. Its providers are committed to making a difference in patients’ lives. To make a referral or schedule an appointment, call (618) 512-1919.

chestnut.org

