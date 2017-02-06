Physician joins foundation’s Alton pediatric staff

ALTON — Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation announces Dr. Michael Koenig has joined the pediatrics team at Alton Health Center, 550 Landmarks Blvd.

Koenig serves children of all ages, from birth through adolescence, by offering preventative and primary care to treat both acute and chronic conditions.

“I strive in every way to have a good relationship with both my patients and their families,” Koenig said. “I’ll do everything in my power to help a child.”

Prior to joining the foundation, Koenig served at DePaul Glennon Care, Hannibal Clinic and Hannibal Regional Hospital, where he served as the chair of the Department of Pediatrics. Koenig received his medical degree from New York Medical College.

Koenig is accepting new patients at Alton Health Center. For information, call (618) 463-0649.

