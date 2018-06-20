Piasa Indians alumni gather to reminisce about baton-twirling corps

photo by Barbara Montgomery photo by Barbara Montgomery

Some 80 people gathered Saturday at Alton VFW Post 1308 to celebrate more than 20 years of warm and funny memories as Alton’s award-winning Piasa Indians, a nationally recognized baton-twirling corps.

The Indians began in 1950 under the direction of Norma Helwig Glazebrook, who shepherded the youngsters for 22 years, winning state, regional and national competitions, even an international award in Montreal in 1964.

One couple, Sue Olson and her husband, David Bail, traveled from San Diego to be there. They met in the 1950s when Sue was a twirler and David in the drum line, later married and are celebrating 52 years together.

Some recalled the hijinks of shaving-cream fights, crushes on members of other drill teams, sleeping on the buses during trips, the hard, hot work of summer practices and the joy of winning trophies and recognition. Camaraderie and discipline were also praised by speakers as their best memories from their time as Indians.

Every speaker cited Glazebrook as an inspiration, saying her no-nonsense approach to running the organization may have been tough to take at times but helped them in their adult lives.

Glazebrook drew a standing ovation when she spoke. She told the audience she was proud of each and every one of them, adding that she was happy for them and their successes in their lives.

