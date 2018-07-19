Pickup driver dies from crash injuries

× Expand crash

GODFREY | An unidentified man died from his injuries after a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 67.

Capt. William Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies responded to an initial crash at 4:47 p.m. on Godfrey Road near Lars Hoffman Crossing. The driver of a pickup truck exited his vehicle, got back in and fled.

Deputies responded to a second crash northbound on U.S. 67 near Davis Lane when the pickup involved in the first crash struck another vehicle, rolled and came to rest in the median. The truck driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was airlifted to a hospital and died from serious injuries.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office could not be reached Thursday to verify the victim's identity.

