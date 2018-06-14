Pictures of success

Believe it or not, Granite City has more notable people than one might think.

Since 2004, the Granite City School District’s Wall of Fame ceremony has honored alumni who have made successful contributions in their fields, nationally and internationally. The individuals selected demonstrate character, leadership, inventiveness, creativity and any other trait worthy of respect and admiration.

“This event is especially significant for the students throughout our Granite City District 9 school community,” School Board President Beverly Scroggins said. “By honoring these individuals, it drives home the message to our students that, even though we may be from a small community, all of our students have the opportunity to achieve and accomplish great things.”

No candidates have been selected to be awarded for this year’s ceremony on Friday, Nov. 9, but Wall of Fame committee members are accepting submissions. In addition to Scroggins, committee members include Calvary Life Church Senior Pastor Rev. Mark Maynard, former School Board member Jerry McKechan, Granite City High School Principal Daren DePew, Holy Family School Principal Margaret Holland-Pennell, and Granite City High School Fine Arts Chair John Manoogian.

To be considered for the Wall of Fame, one must be nominated on another’s behalf. One cannot recommend oneself.

“Anyone can be nominated, but they must meet the criteria of the Wall of Fame, which is not just doing well in your career,” Manoogian said. “You have to have made some great contribution. We’ve all done well in our careers, but that doesn’t necessitate that you will end up on this Wall of Fame.”

“Once people start submitting names, we will then start to do our investigating,” Scroggins added. “If they meet the criteria, we will reach out and ask them to submit their bios and what they have done in their careers. We will then think it over and decide whether or not they meet the standards.”

Since the Wall of Fame started, 39 people have been inducted. Past recipients have included author Robert Olen Butler, weatherman Flip Spiceland, actress Winifred Freedman, FBI agent Clinton Van Zandt, and politician Ralph Tyler Smith. The ceremony takes place on even-numbered years, while the Sports Hall of Fame takes place on odd-numbered years.

Honorees will be joined by family, friends, school district, and community dignitaries as they are inducted and honored with a dinner in the GCHS Atrium. Each honoree will receive a plaque featuring a picture and biography, as well as bricks with each name inscribed. The bricks will be placed on the sidewalk near the gymnasium.

“This year’s group of inductees will bring our community and school district a great deal of pride,” Scroggins said. “They are certainly going to be an inspiration for our students. The banquet is our way of showing our appreciation to them.”

The deadline to nominate a person is Saturday, Sept. 1, and committee members will finalize selections soon after. To nominate an individual, send an email to DePew at daren.depew@gcsd9.net. For more information and criteria requirements, visit the Wall of Fame’s Facebook page.

