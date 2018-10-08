Pigskin princesses

photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate

Tyler McCauley was on double duty in the 12th annual Granite City High School Powderpuff Football Game on Oct. 4 at Kevin Greene Field.

The GCHS senior not only worked as the Warriors’ mascot, he also was one of the cheerleaders in the all-girls flag football game between the seniors and juniors.

“I loved it,” McCauley said. “It was a good experience. I had a good night.”

A combined total of 60 seniors and juniors played in front of a large crowd. The contest is sponsored by the school’s Varsity Club and takes place during homecoming week.

“There’s a lot of people out here tonight and it made the atmosphere a lot of fun and more exciting,” said Abby Reeves, a player on the seniors team. “They pumped us up a lot.”

The seniors won the contest for the third year in a row and are 8-4 against the juniors. Khaly Bettorf of the seniors was named the game’s Most Valuable Player and got to hoist the championship trophy.

“It’s always something we look forward to during homecoming week and I think that getting the win made it a lot better for us,” said senior Payton Reeves, Abby’s cousin.

The football game has been a popular homecoming event since it first began Oct. 2, 2007. In that contest, the seniors knocked off the juniors 30-29 in three overtimes on a game-winning field goal by Cassie Lofink. The juniors came from behind to beat the seniors 35-23 in overtime the following year.

“I’ve been looking forward to this since I was really little,” said junior Gabby Shelton, who scored a touchdown. “I remember coming here with my mom and dad and I always wanted to do this. So when I found that I was participating in this year, I was really excited.”

Junior Rebecca Loftus said all of the players had four 90-minute practices to prepare for the game.

“We come out here and we do drills and we learn plays and we learn positions,” she said. “It was intense, but it was a lot of fun.”

The game also had a kicking contest between the seniors and juniors. The junior squad of Loftus, Callie Kirksey and Ellie Wiehardt picked up a win over the seniors.

“I was very proud about that,” Loftus said. “I would like to thank Anna Stearns because she’s the one who got me to be one of the three kickers.”

Each team had a coaching staff comprised of mostly players from the Granite City football team and its own male cheerleading squad.

The seniors had 18 cheerleaders and the juniors had 14. Payton Reeves said one of the best parts of the game is seeing the cheerleaders perform.

“When you watch the boys cheerleading, they really entertain the crowd and make it a lot more fun,” she said.

McCauley, also a member of the GCHS boys soccer team, made his third appearance at the powderpuff game, but his first as a cheerleader. The senior said he enjoys going to the event.

“It’s different,” he said. “The girls are playing football instead of the guys. The guys are cheerleading instead of the girls. It brings enjoyment to everybody.”

2018 GCHS POWDERPUFF FOOTBALL GAME

Seniors

Taylor Beaver, Khaly Bettorf, Olivia Brinker, Skylar Burns, Brooke DuHart, Emma Dutko, Julia Fuhrman, Jerica Haire, Kai Hale, Kenzie Hawkins, Alex Hutson, Jillian Jenness, Megan Jones, Makayla Maulding, Riley Mitchell, Taylor Modrusic, Stephanie Mullen, Payal Patel, Ashley Portell, Damaliha Pryor, Abby Reeves, Payton Reeves, Toni Rush, Analise Sampson, Caitlyn Strickland, Marley Wilkinson

Juniors

Jaedyn Black, Skylar Boone, Faith Brown, Grace Catanzaro, Emma Cox, Lexi Davis, Janiya Fair, Alyeria Fultz, Kaitlyn Fusselman, Maritza Garcia-Ortiz, Stephanie Gudino, Vanessa Huerta, Erica Hurst, Candyce Jones, Callie Kirksey, Patty Lahey, Rebecca Loftus, Sydney McReynolds, Chessy Nikonowicz, Karla Ocampo, Brooke Parker, Alexandra Powell, Jasmine Segovia, Gabby Shelton, Sydnie Sitzes, Anna Stearns, Teal Trittschuh, Emma VanBuskirk, Nicole Verson, Macy Watson, Ellie Wiehardt, Gabby Wilkinson, Rickenzie Williams, Tessa Winn

Senior cheerleaders

Brayden Allen, Joey Buehler, Dustin Choat, Jerry Cockrum, Scott DeLozier, Alex Gray, Nick Grote, Hunter Harnetiaux, Tony Harold, Jake Klee, Addison Lusicic, Tyler McCauley, Ryan Mihu, Andrew O’Keefe, Colin Sander, Cody Schaefer, Sam Stegemeier, Brian Velaquez

Junior cheerleaders

Noah Cain, Kurt Clark, Aaron Dawes, Patrick Dreste, Michael Ford, Andy Guo, Dawson Jones, Nathan Merz, Jeremiah Perry, Bennett Smallie, Darron Smith and Alex Turner

Origin of powderpuff football

The first powderpuff football game of the modern era was in 1972, when Mark T. Sheehan High School and Lyman Hall High School — also known as the Samaha Bowl — squared off in Wallingford, Ct. The game still takes place the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as the longest running powderpuff game in the country.