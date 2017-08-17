Places to be when there’s an eclipse to see

For those wanting to experience the once-in-a-lifetime event of viewing a solar eclipse, there are plenty of events to choose from Monday, Aug. 21. Throughout the region, viewing parties and festivities will take place almost everywhere.

Among the events:

Visitors will have the chance to witness the celestial event at a viewing party Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s a full schedule of free activities planned, and attendees will also receive a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses, while supplies last, so they can safely view the eclipse.

Activities at the amphitheater include the Bubble Bus from 11 a.m. until noon, live music featuring Mars Needs Guitars from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., live animals from TreeHouse Wildlife Center, and a live feed of the eclipse from NASA through on-site computers with an added opportunity for telescope viewing. There will also be face-painting, hula-hooping, games, carnival snacks and drinks, along with appetizers from Great Rivers Tap and Grill and a food truck from Pig on a Wing. A plein air painting raffle will also take place during the viewing party.

Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey will also host a viewing party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Fountain Court, outside at the center of its main complex, encircled by the walls of Reid, Baldwin, and Caldwell Halls on its main campus, 5800 Godfrey Road. There will be food, fun and games to enjoy while waiting to view the eclipse. Complimentary viewing glasses will be available while supplies last.

Lewis and Clark’s event will be in conjunction with its eclipse-themed 2017 Summer Garden Show, Solar Flair, and its accompanying gallery exhibition in Hatheway Hall. Visitors are encouraged to partake in the free self-guided tour of the gardens that make up the college’s Monticello Sculpture Gardens and visit the gallery. This year’s garden show will include a curated art exhibition by Michiko Itatani, which will be free and open to the public from Aug. 22 to Sept. 22. For more information, call (618) 468-3140 or visit lc.edu/solarflair.

Grafton Harbor will also host a solar eclipse cruise. For $25 per person, you can cruise the river from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., watch the eclipse as it occurs through your complimentary solar glasses on top of the Hakuna Matata while enjoying a special Eclipse on the Beach drink.

From Saturday, Aug. 19, through the day of the eclipse, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus will serve up eclipse-themed specials such as the Total Eclipse of My Bun, Fiery Shrimp in Squid Ink Pasta and the Black Out Burger. Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis, 3559 College Ave. in Alton, is offering guests a special overnight package that also includes complimentary solar eclipse-safe viewing eyewear.

In the Edwardsville region, the hub of most of the solar eclipse activity is on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where the eclipse coincides with the first day of classes. And while Edwardsville High School has canceled classes for the day because of the event, SIUE is embracing its first day of classes and the students’ return to campus as a part of the event. Several activities are planned on the campus for students, faculty and staff throughout the eclipse, including a public viewing at Ralph Korte stadium.

In a written statement, Edwardsville School District Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre shared the following explanation about the district’s decision for Aug. 21 to be a non-attendance day.

“Similar to other environmental hazards such as snow, ice, and dangerously low temperatures that cause the district to use emergency days, the solar eclipse presents a hazard to students if they cannot be kept indoors during the entire time of exposure of almost three hours. Since the district cannot safely dismiss all students at any time during the solar eclipse on August 21, the District 7 Board of Education approved an amendment to the 2017-18 school calendar to make August 21 a day of non-attendance and add the day to the end of the school year (May 18, 2018). The district will also postpone all athletic and band practices until 4 p.m. on August 21, 2017.”

Where to get your glasses, specialty gear

The other big question seems to be, “Where can I get my viewing glasses?” It’s important they’re safe for eclipse viewing. Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the sun. NASA’s official solar eclipse 2017 website features a list of American Astronomical Society reputable vendors selling solar filters and viewers verified to be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard.

NASA’s site also stress the importance of inspecting your viewing glasses thoroughly before use, and if scratched or damaged, discard them. You can find more information about this celestial history-making event on the NASA site.

And while many of the events will provide viewing glasses while supplies last, you can also purchase them in advance, or for your own observation plans, at 1904 General Store, 322 E. Broadway, Alton; and at It’s Raining Zen, 301 E. Broadway, Alton.

Area Walmart stores were carrying the solar eclipse viewing glasses as well, but supplies at area stores, and at every retail location noted as carrying them, are selling out fast. And for your specialty glow-in-the-dark eclipse t-shirt, call or visit Elsah’s Maple Leaf Cottage Inn, 12 Selma St., (618) 374-1684.

eclipse2017.nasa.gov

siue.edu/eclipse

visitalton.com

