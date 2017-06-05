Plane’s display pilot goes AWOL

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township is asking for the public’s assistance gathering information on the whereabouts of the pilot missing from the U.S. Navy A7E Corsair II on display at Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

The display pilot, affectionately known as Mabel, is believed to have been taken from her place in the airplane’s cockpit over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“It is the hope that through soliciting the community’s assistance, we will be able to recover an artifact of Edwardsville Township history and in doing so preserve the history of the aircraft and its long-term role as a symbol of Edwardsville Township Community Park, Airplane Park,” Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles said.

The Edwardsville Police Department is reviewing surveillance footage but urges individuals to contact the anonymous tip line at (618) 692-7552 with information on the display pilot’s whereabouts.

The plane has been on display at the park since 1991 and was lowered recently for restoration. The restoration will begin on Saturday, June 10, with a thorough cleaning of the aircraft, followed by necessary repairs to the exterior.

In October, the township approved a contract with the Flight Deck Veterans Group, a nationwide nonprofit organization based in Tennessee, for the restoration of the historic aircraft on display at Township Park. The group restores aircraft as part of its mission of veterans serving veterans and to pass on the history and legacy of veterans and flight deck operations. The restoration effort will include national and local volunteers. Those interested in assisting in the project can contact the Edwardsville Township office at (618) 656-0292.

