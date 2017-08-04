Plans under way for Leclaire Parkfest

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo The eastern side of Holyoke Road in Edwardsville is part of the LeClaire Historic District, a historic district that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

EDWARDSVILLE — Organizers are making plans for the 26th annual Leclaire Parkfest on Sunday, Oct. 15, at Leclaire Park.

Vendors and sponsors are needed for the festival that has become a fall tradition in Edwardsville. The event features live music, festival food provided by local nonprofit organizations, a beer garden, artisans, children’s activities, a book fair, and an exhibit of painstakingly restored vintage vehicles. Friends of Leclaire also shares the history of the Leclaire National Historic District through photographic posters and trolley tours of the district.

Behind the scenes there will be changes this year, as Cindy Reinhardt steps down as festival coordinator after almost 20 years on the job. She has passed that responsibility on to Shawn McCue. Vendor coordinator for the second consecutive year is Theresa Morrison. Friends of Leclaire President Bob Nickrent will recruit sponsors and Reinhardt will continue to do publicity for the festival. The vintage car and tractor display is organized by Mike Leitner. If interested in participating, contact him at (618) 288-7282. The festival book sale is coordinated by the Relay for Life Team from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society. If interested in helping with the Relay book sale, call Elizabeth Donald at (618) 692-8104 or send an email to elizabethdonald@yahoo.com.

The complete list of festival volunteers is a long one, and all assistance is appreciated, especially on the day of the event. If you are able to volunteer, call Shawn McCue at (618) 363-9599.

Vendors should go to the Friends of Leclaire website for a vendor application (listed under events). For vendor questions, call Theresa Morrison at (618) 920-5333 or email friends@historic-leclaire.org. Parkfest vendors are limited to nonprofit organizations or artisans. Commercial booths are not accepted except with a sponsorship of $1,000 or more. Sponsorships are also available at a $500 level. Contact Bob Nickrent at (618) 659-2108 if interested in being a Leclaire Parkfest sponsor.

Friends of Leclaire use festival proceeds to fulfill their mission of educating the public about the Leclaire National Historic District through newsletters and other publications and to make improvements in public areas of Leclaire. In the past year, the organization applied for a shared Edwardsville ENERGI grant to install a new sign at Leclaire Park, painted a park pavilion, held numerous cleanup days at the park, hosted an ice cream social, and spent many hours maintaining Leclaire Park gardens. They also produced four newsletters containing current and historic information on Leclaire and rebuilt their website. For more information, visit the Facebook page Historic Leclaire.

Memberships in Friends of Leclaire are available to anyone interested in promoting the group’s work, whether or not they are neighborhood residents. Annual membership is $15 annually and can be sent to Friends of Leclaire, P. O. Box 644, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

historic-leclaire.org

