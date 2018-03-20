Planting season under way for Riverbend Community Gardens

ALTON — Riverbend Community Gardens, a volunteer group supporting community gardening opportunities for residents, is helping local beautification efforts and efforts to grow healthy food.

Alton winning this year’s Small Business Revolution reality show contest has sent waves of motivation and pride throughout the region, and they are working to use this passion to create lasting success in the community.

This season is expected to be the most productive one yet in the program’s 16 years.

“Since Alton won the Small Business Revolution contest, we have seen a higher turnout of volunteers,” Program Director Christine Favilla said. “At this point, we really just need people for garden maintenance like weeding and watering.”

“The #OurAlton movement has been so inspiring and we want to keep that momentum going throughout the growing season,” Milton Schoolhouse garden volunteer Rose Glassbrenner said.

Donations of garden tools — tillers to garden trowels to soil — would be most appreciated. Anyone wishing to start a garden, help manage a garden, or teach gardening workshops can contact Shannon Briggs at (617) 571-8017 or email shannbriggs@gmail.com; or Christine Favilla at (618) 401-7870 or christine.favilla@sierraclub.org.

In the next few months, the group will release urban farm maps and dates for upcoming workdays, seed swaps, and gardening workshops.

Here are ways to support local gardens:

10 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, at Milton Schoolhouse: Plant potatoes on early hügelkultur mounds and build trellis and beds

5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at Sierra Club in RiverBender: Monthly community garden meeting

9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 30, at Senior Services Plus Inc.: SSP Garden Workday, meets weekly

5 p.m. Thursday, April 5, near Hayner Library: Downtown Gardening Club

Thursday to Saturday, April 5-7: Principia College’s Sustainability Conference; register at http://prinpac.com

6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at Hayner Library, Alton Square branch: Herb Gardening Class

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Piasa Harbor: Riverbend Earth Day Festival

6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at the library’s mall branch: Gardening for the Birds

10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at the library’s mall branch: Kokedama String Garden

10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at the library’s mall branch: Start Your Fall Garden

2 p.m. Sunday, June 10: Pride Inc.’s Annual Urban Farm Tour

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter