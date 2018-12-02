Playing sweet music

× Expand The Alton High School Marching 100 band performs at the Washington Band Festival on Oct. 6 in Washington, Mo.

A trip to Mount Zion on Sept. 22 was one to remember for the Marching 100.

The Alton High School band turned in an outstanding performance at the 15th annual Marching Music Games at Mount Zion High School, winning Grand Champion honors and earning awards for outstanding percussion, drum major and crowd favorite in Class 4A.

“It was really good,” said junior Anna Miller, one of the drum majors. “It was a really good morale booster for the band because it proves to them that we are actually good, we are the best, we can be better and we can always do good.”

The performance at Mount Zion was part of an outstanding season for the Marching 100. The band finished in the top four in three other competitions and participated in a contest at Walt Disney World.

The Marching 100 was recognized at the Alton School Board meeting on Nov. 20 for its efforts.

“We had a fantastic season where we did our show Cinematic, which is all about the experience of going to the movies,” said Alyssa Cudney-Overmann, director of bands. “We competed at five shows in Illinois and Missouri and we won one of them and did pretty well in all of the others. We took the kids to Disney World at the end of the October and finished at the holiday parade down there. It was a busy fall.”

The Marching 100 beat out 18 other bands for Grand Champion honors at Mount Zion. It placed third in Class 3A at Drums at Appletime in Murphysboro, fourth in Class 4A at the Washington (Mo.) Band Festival and third in the Bi-State Marching Invitational in Potosi, Mo.

The band went to Disney World in October and picked up a first-place finish in orchestra and choir.

“I loved it and it was a lot of fun because going on that trip, you were going with your friends, but it was almost like you were going with your family,” said junior Aslyn Keith, another drum major. “So you were with people that you were close with and you can joke with and have a lot of fun with, and I really appreciated it.”

Cudney-Overman said the numbers continue to grow every year for the Marching 100. The band had 140 members.

“I’m biased, but I think they’re the best kids in the school,” the director said. “They are musicians who put in the work. They’ve been putting in the work since fifth grade and a lot of them grow up knowing they want to be in the 100, so they’re willing to do whatever it takes.”

Besides Miller and Keith, senior Thomas Frosch and sophomore Ben Duke are the other drum majors, making it the first time the Marching 100 had four drum majors.

“We’re so big now, so we decided to add a fourth drum major and we had to change our system a little bit,” said Cudney-Overmann, who has been director for seven years. “Those guys are the ones who are the leaders.”

Duke, in his first year with the band, said he enjoyed working with Frosch, Keith and Miller.

“They’re fun,” he said.

Frosch said he was happy to be part of a successful band program in his senior year.

“It’s amazing and that’s something that I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” said Frosch, who joined the band in his freshman year.

ABOB and Marching 100 history

Founded as the Alton Band Builders after World War II under the leadership of parents and high school band director Guy Duker

Leroy Fritz was appointed as the director of music in 1953 and served as financial secretary from 1953-1967, when he was moved to the personnel position for the Alton School District. Kenneth Conrady was appointed the new director in 1953 and served many years as financial secretary.

Changed its name to Alton Band and Orchestra Builders in 1957.

Marching 100 seniors

Sierra Bogert, Dean Bush, Conner Caporal, Amanda Clark, Jenna Cox, Carl Crumer, Hazel Denother, Christopher Duke, Madelyn Fennewald, Thomas Frosch, Emily Goodman, Haley Clark Hammer, Steven Harvey, Katie Haugland, Mattie Haugland, Drew Henkhaus, Erin Hillery, Alex King, Kaitlyn Lieneke, Isabella Lincoln, Caleb Link, Nolan Marcrum, Gabrielle Martin, Samuel Miller, Anna Owens, Joseph Patridge, Salena Pedrero, Tru’Lee Peoples, Jacob Pullen, Grace Rathgeb, Samantha Robertson, Harmony Schallenberg, Lucas Seibold, Nolan Sickmeier, Logan Smeltzer, Bradley Taulbee, Darian Tolbert, Samuel Wieseman, Sarah Witherbee

× Expand The band poses at Walt Disney World in October.