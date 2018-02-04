Pointedly peculiar

Photo by David Colburn Photo by David Colburn Photo by David Colburn

After conducting haunted tours for years, Alton resident Janet Kolar discovered a new interest across the sea and back in time.

Originally traveling to Europe with her children to find long-lost relatives, she found a wealth of “torture museums” in Prague that featured macabre devices from the 1300s to 1500s.

The museums inspired her to begin collecting replicas of torture devices and to bring the concept to the United States, opening the original Museum of Torture Devices in the Wisconsin Dells. After selling the property in 2008, Kolar opened the museum in Alton’s Mineral Springs Mall in 2011.

Featuring nearly 50 exhibits of brutal and historically accurate medieval devices, such as the head crusher, Spanish boot, pillory and foot press, Kolar takes pride in bringing a different, less-explored portion of world history to the Riverbend. With its expansion into the Curiosity Museum in early October, Kolar is equally excited to broaden the catalog of history’s obscured chapters.

Thirty new exhibits — which include 10 hands-on peculiarities — explore medical quackery, pseudoscience, and curiosities of all kinds from the late 1700s to the early 1900s. These include a phrenology head, gas masks for horses, mummy’s hand, the tincture of which was once said to cure certain ailments; and Kolar’s personal favorite, the prostate gland warmer — which you’d have to see to believe.

Visual illusions and novelties decorate the museum, from foam weights to the lock-picking kit to the morbidly humorous crowd favorite Wheel of Death, which predicts how each contestant will meet their untimely demise.

“We have a money-back guarantee,” Kolar says. “If anyone dies in a way that isn’t chosen on the wheel, they’ll receive a full refund.”

With more exhibits on the way, such as the antique embalmer and anti-gravity gumball machine, Curiosity Museum is sure to intrigue, delight or unnerve each and every visitor at its modest $6 admission on any given weekend.

The museum is open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, with tours of six or more available by appointment.

