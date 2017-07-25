Agencies to raise awareness of speeding dangers

× Expand speeding car

COLLINSVILLE — During Illinois Speed Awareness Day on July 26, the Illinois State Police is taking a proactive approach to promote safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists through both education and enforcement.

In Illinois during 2014, speed was the reason for 32.4 percent of all traffic fatalities. That’s 348 deaths for the year, or one life every 25 hours. These lives can be easily saved by being aware of speed and understanding how speeding affects a crash.

On interstates, speeding can have the following consequences:

The probability of death, disfigurement, or debilitating injury grows with higher speed at impact. Such consequences double for every 10 mph over 50 mph.

When a vehicle crashes, it undergoes a rapid change in speed. However the occupants keep moving at the vehicle’s previous speed until they are stopped, either by hitting an object or by being restrained by a safety belt or airbag.

The effectiveness of restraint devices like airbags, safety belts, crumple zones, and side beams decline as impact speed increases.

Approximately 37 percent of speed-related crashes result in injuries.

Speeding extends the distance required to stop a vehicle in emergency situations.

Crash severity increases with the speed of the vehicle at impact.

Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to navigate safely around curves or objects in the road.

Speeding can lower gas mileage by 33% at highway speeds.

“Let’s all do our part by taking a proactive approach to prevent fatalities and reduce injuries on the roadways by being aware of our speed and obeying the speed limit signs all the time,” an Illinois State Police District 11 press release states.

illinoisspeedawarenessday.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter