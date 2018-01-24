Police continue search for missing Alton woman

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Alton woman.

Adria Jean Hatten, 39, was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Wood River at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A Department of Natural Resources officer found her vehicle, a white-colored 2013 Ford Focus, at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, abandoned and stuck in a muddy field off Big Bend Road in Madison.

Police say she is white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She lives in the 500 block of Stowell Street in Alton. She was last seen wearing an aqua-colored v-neck t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown calve-high high-heel boots.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has assumed the investigation and has entered Hatten into state and national databases as a missing person. Family members have not spoken to her since her disappearance and are concerned for her well-being. Investigators are following up on leads as they are developed and encourage anyone who has had contact with or who knows anything about Hatten’s whereabouts to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433 (dispatch center) or (618) 296-3000 (anonymous tip line).

More than 50 emergency response and search-and-rescue officials took part in a search of the area where the vehicle was located, but the search efforts have failed to develop information leading investigators to her whereabouts.

No evidence of foul play has been developed, but the circumstances surrounding Adria’s continued disappearance is concerning, the sheriff’s press release states.

