Police converse with residents at Coffee With A Cop

PONTOON BEACH — Madison County Board Member Helen Hawkins invited area law enforcement officials to Coffee With A Cop on Dec. 27 at Uncle Linny’s restaurant.

Hawkins used this opportunity to express gratitude to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and local police officers for their service and commitment to the communities of Madison, Granite City, Mitchell and Pontoon Beach.

The residents and officials discussed safety concerns, prompt reporting of suspicious activities in neighborhoods, phone scams, and neighbor-to-neighbor communication. Also mentioned were complaints of repeat offenders who are given short jail sentences only to return to the same streets and neighborhoods where they were arrested.

Much appreciation was given to local police departments’ efforts.

On a larger issue, Sheriff John Lakin detailed the difficult job of dealing with the opioid epidemic, mental health issues, and violent offenses. He encouraged residents to continue to be observant and report directly to their local police or contact the sheriff’s tip line at (618) 296-3000.

Among the officials from the sheriff’s office were Lt. Jeff Bridick, Patrol Capt. Will Dimitroff, and Maj. Jeff Connor.

Other guests and public officials attending were Granite City School District Superintendent Jim Greenwald, Chouteau Township Supervisor Eddie Lee, South Roxana Village Trustee Tom Fleming, Miracle Manor resident Sandy Hagen, Pontoon Beach resident Steve Knogl, and Granite City School Board member Linda Knogl.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter