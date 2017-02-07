Police department to repay state for grant noncompliance

A recent audit of the Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant received by the Alton Police Department has resulted in the department owing more than $10,000 to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Repayment of $10,687 is planned to come out of the fiscal year 2017-2018 departmental budget.

The limited-scope audit noted officers had not complied with several provisions of the grant, awarded to the department by IDOT’s Division of Traffic Safety in 2012. Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons said the department has looked at the noted discrepancies and resolved all of the identified issues.

The intent of the grants are for law enforcement agencies to pay for officers assigned solely to detect impaired drivers and people disobeying safety restraint laws for up to 10 enforcement periods annually, focusing on holidays.

Enforcement periods are typically set up late at night and in the early morning hours, during specific times when there is a greater chance of impaired and other dangerous drivers behind the wheel. The campaign includes Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Mayor Brant Walker had said previously that the city discovered some irregularities itself and notified IDOT. He further said the department has been aware of the required repayment for a while now, and that IDOT was working with the city and allowing them to pay out the disbursement in the city’s budget for the new fiscal year that begins April 1.

The state, while agreeing to delay repayment, requested that Alton provide them with assurance that it would keep its promise to pay. This was the reason behind the resolution passed by the Committee of the Whole in a 5-1-1 vote at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. Alderman Gary Fleming cast the sole vote of dissension, and Alderman Mike Velloff was absent. The City Council was expected to adopt the resolution at its Feb. 8 meeting.

In other business, the Committee of the Whole passed a resolution to abolish the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee. The motion was made by Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee, who explained there has been a continuing decline in participation in the committee. MacAfee also said the committee is essentially providing a duplication of services offered by groups such as Pride Inc. and Alton Main Street.

