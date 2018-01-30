Body likely that of missing Alton woman, police say

Police on Tuesday morning recovered a body that is believed to be an Alton woman who last was seen leaving a friend’s home in Wood River on Jan. 21.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office officials, aided by the Illinois State Police Air Patrol, the Illinois Department of Natural Recourses, the St. Clair Special Emergency Services Canine Division, and 15 members of the ILEAS Mobile Field Force, found a body tentatively identified as Adria Jean Hatten, 39, of the 500 block of Stowell Street, in a secluded wooded area inside Horseshoe Lake State Park near Granite City. Searchers found her body at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The investigation into Hatten’s death is ongoing, according to a sheriff’s press release. An official cause of death is unknown, and an autopsy is pending.

Hatten was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21. A Department of Natural Resources officer found her vehicle, a 2013 Ford Focus, on Jan. 23, abandoned and stuck in a muddy field off Big Bend Road in Madison.

