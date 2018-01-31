Police find mannequin pilot

EDWARDSVILLE — Officers from the Edwardsville Police Department received an anonymous tip Jan. 24 as to the whereabouts of Mabel, the mannequin that had been reported stolen from Edwardsville’s Robert Stille Township Park during the A-7 Corsair aircraft renovation this past summer.

A subsequent investigation was conducted and led to the location of Mabel at an Edwardsville residence on Jan. 30. The suspect of the theft was identified as a juvenile resident of Edwardsville.

After consulting with officials from Edwardsville Township government and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, it was determined no criminal charges will be sought in this case.

“The Edwardsville Police Department is aware this incident caused alarm and displeasure to many of our residents who saw Mabel as a fixture at the township’s park for many years,” Lt. Chris Byrne, special operations commander for the Edwardsville Police Department, said. “It is for this reason we are very pleased to have reached resolution and were able to provide closure to the citizens of our community.”

“Although Mabel will not take her seat in the A-7 Corsair, she will be returned to her rightful owner,” Police Chief Jay Keeven said.

