Police investigate assault on County Board chairman

EDWARDSVILLE — Police are investigating an assault and battery that took place on Saturday on Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler during a church fundraising event.

Prenzler attended the annual Pig and Lamb event at St. Mary and St. Mark Church at 1621 10th St. in Madison when the physical attack took place around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from Prenzler’s office. The chairman was pushed and shoved by two men who then physically dragged him before a third man, where they continued to verbally threaten him.

Prenzler reported the incident to the Madison Police Department, which is investigating the incident. He was able to identify one of the individuals as a former county employee who worked for Fred Bathon.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office is aware of the incident and is seeking charges.

Prenzler's office said he would not comment because the case is under investigation.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter