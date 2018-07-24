Police investigate burned human remains

WEST ALTON, Mo. | Police are investigating burned human remains found near the Maple Island Access.

According to the St. Charles County Police Department’s Facebook page, an officer found the remains after police were dispatched to the area at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say they hope to confirm the victim’s identity after the St. Charles County Medical Examiner’s Office performs an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles County Crime Tips Line at (636) 949-3002.