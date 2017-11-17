Sheriff's deputies looking for missing Bethalto resident

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance finding a missing Bethalto woman.

Police identified the missing woman as Deborah L. “Deb” Edminster, 52, of the 200 block of Maple Drive. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair with dyed blond tips. Police say she was reported missing at 9:41 p.m. Sunday.

She was last seen at her home at approximately 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Police say she moved to Bethalto from the state of Washington in 2016 and has few local friends. She last had known phone contact with an out-of-state associate on Friday, Nov. 10. Edminster reportedly rarely leaves her home because of her medical ailments.

Police say they don't suspect foul play but are concerned because she hasn't contacted friends or family.

Edminster’s gold-colored 2006 Jeep Cherokee, bearing Washington state registration AWU1550, is also missing, along with her favorite light purple and white plaid flannel shirt. She commonly wears blue jeans and black tennis shoes, with black socks. Edminster is not believed to have much money and there has been no activity on her cellphone since her disappearance.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Edminster, her vehicle, or who has information related to her disappearance, is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at the following numbers:

Main dispatch: (618) 692-4433

Anonymous tip line: (618) 296-3000