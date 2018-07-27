Police report trouble-free Trump visit

GRANITE CITY | The presidential visit and protests Thursday transpired without any incidents, the Granite City Police Department stated in a news release.

“U.S. Steel hosted the president of the United States at their Granite City facility today,” the release states. “We were able to secure the motorcade route, provide on-site security with the Secret Service and U.S. Steel security, as well as providing security along the route for the citizens observing the president’s visit. Every citizen was able to exercise their First Amendment rights with no incidents to report.”

The department thanked the following agencies for their assistance:

Illinois State Police

Madison County Sheriff’s Department

U.S. Steel Security

St. Louis County Police

Missouri Highway Patrol

ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) Response Teams

Pontoon Beach Police Department

Madison Police Department

Venice Police Department

Terminal Railroad Police

Granite City Auxiliary Police

Granite City Fire Department

