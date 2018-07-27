Police report trouble-free Trump visit

GRANITE CITY | The presidential visit and protests Thursday transpired without any incidents, the Granite City Police Department stated in a news release.
“U.S. Steel hosted the president of the United States at their Granite City facility today,” the release states. “We were able to secure the motorcade route, provide on-site security with the Secret Service and U.S. Steel security, as well as providing security along the route for the citizens observing the president’s visit. Every citizen was able to exercise their First Amendment rights with no incidents to report.”
The department thanked the following agencies for their assistance:
- Illinois State Police
- Madison County Sheriff’s Department
- U.S. Steel Security
- St. Louis County Police
- Missouri Highway Patrol
- ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) Response Teams
- Pontoon Beach Police Department
- Madison Police Department
- Venice Police Department
- Terminal Railroad Police
- Granite City Auxiliary Police
- Granite City Fire Department