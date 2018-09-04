Police seek surveillance video of Walmart incident

Wood River Police Department

Police are investigating why a woman in the Wood River Walmart parking lot asked a man if a child with the man could climb into the window of a vehicle.

The Wood River Police Department took a report from an individual who reported he was at Walmart, 610 Wesley Drive, on Monday. While he was approaching the store, a female approached him in the parking lot.

The female told the male she was locked out of her vehicle, but one of the windows was open. She wanted to know if one of the children with the male could climb into the vehicle and unlock the door.

The male recognized this to be like an incident in Bethalto that the man recognized from Facebook.

Police say it is unknown what the female’s intentions were. The male caller was skeptical about the female making the request because of the possibility of abduction. The male describes the female as white, average build, approximately 50 years of age, driving an older tan Chevrolet Suburban.

“Surveillance video of the incident has been requested and Wood River police are communicating with the Bethalto Police Department to determine if there is any connection to each incident,” Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said in a release Tuesday.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter