Police seize loaded shotgun, drugs after South Roxana standoff

SOUTH ROXANA — Police defused a potentially dangerous situation involving a suicidal man who barricaded himself inside a house for about an hour Friday morning.

According to a press release from Police Chief Bob Coles, the South Roxana Police Department responded at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday to the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue in reference to a barricaded male suicidal subject.

The unidentified man has a history of mental illness, which mixed with cocaine led to Friday’s events. After an hourlong standoff, police were able talk the man into surrendering without incident. He was taken into protective custody and transported by ambulance to a hospital for mental evaluation.

A search of the house revealed a loaded shotgun with deer slugs and narcotics. Police seized the gun and narcotics.

“I am glad this incident ended peacefully,” Coles said. “With mental health issues, drugs, and a loaded shotgun, this could have ended in a much worse scenario for everyone involved. I wanted to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Wood River Police Department, Roxana Police Department, Hartford Police Department, and the South Roxana Fire Department for their assistance in this incident.

“I commend Sgt. David Davis for his role in the incident. He had established communications prior to my arrival on scene and was instrumental in talking the subject out from his residence.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter