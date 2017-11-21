Police still searching for driver who damaged Madison County property

×

EDWARDSVILLE — Police are continuing to search for a driver of a truck who caused about $20,000 in damage to Madison County property earlier this month.

Edwardsville police are searching for the person who drove a white four-door truck on Nov. 11 between the courthouse and administration building. Surveillance video captured the incident around 2 a.m. when the driver drove up the steps along Main Street, across the courtyard and down another set of steps before exiting on Second Street.

Edwardsville Police Lt. Chris Byrne said police followed up on several phone calls but the information did not lead to finding the truck or the driver.

The truck is a GMC or Chevrolet with tinted windows, a fiberglass tonneau bed cover, chrome steel wheels and chrome running boards. The video captured the driver striking a bench, which may have caused damage to the driver’s side front wheel and quarter-panel. The truck may also have damage to the running boards and tailgate.

Director of Facilities Maintenance Rob Schmidt said this wasn’t simply a driver passing through, but rather vandalism. He said besides the bench, a large planter was destroyed as well as the concrete steps.

“The majority of the damage was done to the concrete and it’s estimated it will cost around $20,000 to repair,” Schmidt said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (618) 296-3000.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter