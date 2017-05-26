Police urge motorists to drive safely on holiday weekend

× Expand In addition to looking for drunk drivers this St. Patrick's Day weekend, the Alton Police will be stepping up seat belt enforcement.

COLLINSVILLE — Illinois State Police District 11 Commander Timothy Tyler is reminding motorists to take the necessary safety precautions for upcoming holiday travel.

Troopers are responsible for the safety of more than 20,000 miles of the state’s roads and highways. The Memorial Day holiday weekend is one of the busiest travel periods for motorists and millions of drivers are expected to hit the roads and interstates.

The holiday enforcement period overlaps with the statewide Click it or Ticket safety campaign, which runs through Wednesday, May 31. District 11 will focus on achieving zero fatalities by strictly enforcing the four most deadly traffic violations (Fatal Four): speeding, DUI, seat belts, and distracted driving.

Last year, troopers statewide issued 3,204 tickets for speeding violations during the four-day holiday period from Friday through Monday. During the same period, there were 196 DUI arrests, 732 seat belt violations; and 229 distracted driver violations.

The simplest things you can do to protect yourself while traveling is to avoid distractions, slow down, wear your seat belt and focus on the task at hand.

“Keeping our roadways safe for all motorists is our top priority," Tyler stated in a news release. "Families and friends are expected to hit the roads this holiday weekend for social gatherings, picnics, and other festivities. These events often include an increase in alcohol consumption. One drunk or distracted driver can turn an enjoyable evening into a tragic one. If you choose to drink, please designate a driver. If you are driving, please keep your eyes on the road and not on your phone."

The ISP is reminding motorists of what to do when emergency vehicles display flashing warning lights. Drivers must yield the right of way by changing lanes if possible and reduce the speed of their vehicle and proceed with caution if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe. This law also applies to motorists pulled off on the shoulder with hazard lights on.

“Alcohol is a leading factor in fatal traffic crashes, especially during celebratory weekends,” the news release states. “Please do your part to help keep the roadways safe by planning ahead and designating a sober driver, calling a cab, or using a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft. If we all do our part, we can make this holiday the safest one ever.”

