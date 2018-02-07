Police: Woman visited casino on night she disappeared

A Royal Lakes woman visited a St. Louis area casino on the night she disappeared, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said in a press release Wednesday.

Police say the new information about Denita Hedden, 37, was developed through interviews with friends, acquaintances, and family. Investigative findings have also allowed for a revision to the timeline of events leading up to her disappearance.

Hedden visited the casino with a friend on Jan. 25. According to interviews conducted by Major Case Squad detectives, she arrived back in Royal Lakes, a small town in Macoupin County, later in the evening. Witness accounts reveal she was last observed leaving the 700 block of Catalpa Avenue in Royal Lakes at approximately 11 p.m.

Hedden is a white female, 5 feet tall, and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She was last observed wearing a maroon Nike hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown boots and hoop earrings.

Emergency personnel conducted an extensive search covering portions of southern Macoupin County. By land and air, first responders have canvassed approximately 35 square miles. This endeavor included 22,400 acres of rural terrain and 70 road miles. Property owners, farmers, and residents are encouraged to inspect their property for anything unusual in the interest of finding Denita or clues which would explain her disappearance.

“The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis would like to thank the citizens of Macoupin County for their patience and support regarding law enforcement efforts,” the press release states.

The investigation is continuing and police urge anyone with information to contact them. Callers can remain anonymous.

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

(618) 585-3510

Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office

(217) 854-3135 ext. 1

Macoupin and Montgomery County Crime Stoppers

(800) 352-0136

