Police woman

Former Granite City soccer standout Ashley Deckard was hired as the new officer of the Granite City Police Department on Dec. 16.

GRANITE CITY — Five years ago, Ashley Deckard was a state champion soccer player.

Now, she’s a cop.

The Granite City High graduate was hired as an officer of the Granite City Police Department during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Dec. 16.

“It was awesome,” Deckard said. “It was a good feeling. You swore that you’ll get to serve and protect your community and I held my word on it.”

Deckard, 24, said she’s glad she’s getting to work as a police officer in her hometown. She started working right after the ceremony.

“Growing up, you have the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) and the SRO (school resource officer) programs here,” Deckard said. “You look up to those that are teaching you when you’re growing up. They’re your role models. You get to work with people that showed me what it’s like to serve and protect your community. That proved to me that’s what I wanted to do. It feels good to be able to work and help out my hometown and prevent anything from happening and serve the community.”

Maj. Ken Rozell said Deckard will be a huge asset to the police department.

“We have five other women who work here already, with lieutenant being the highest rank going down to sergeant and through patrolman, so she makes No. 6,” he said. “Any time we can get a female aboard, it helps us out with dealing with the opposite sex out on the streets.”

Deckard graduated from GCHS in 2011. That year, she helped the Warriors girls’ soccer team win its first state championship in program history. She lettered four times in soccer and basketball and three in golf.

After a year at Western Illinois University, Deckard transferred to William Woods in her sophomore year. During her three years with the William Woods women’s soccer team, she earned all-conference honors three times.

Deckard earned a bachelor’s degree in education at William Woods in 2015.

“I went to college to actually be a teacher, but about halfway through, I started changing my mind,” the new Granite City police officer said. “I wanted to do ride-alongs so I can see if this is what I wanted to do. So I did ride-alongs. Once I graduated, I got involved in the Granite City auxiliary police program. Ever since then, they gave you good training to be ready for the police academy and what’s to come next. After that, I went to the auxiliary for about a year.”

Deckard graduated from a police academy Nov. 4. The program lasted 10 weeks.

“It’s good,” she said. “It had a lot of different subjects you learn, but it gives you the hands-on experience to be ready for knowing how to work the streets.”

She said at first, her parents, Tim and Peggy, were concerned about her becoming a police officer.

“When I changed my career to law enforcement, they were all scared,” she said. “They always have that fear. So then, once I started getting involved with the auxiliary, they started becoming more proud to be my parents. Now you see them walking around with the blue line shirts just to support me.”

Last year, Deckard coached volleyball at GCHS and soccer at Alton High School. She also worked as a coach for the Gateway Rush Soccer Club in Troy.

“I still like to coach,” she said. “I still like to volunteer for programs like that. Anything I can do to help anybody else is really what I like to do.”

