Police: Wood River man injured after falling asleep at wheel

A Wood River man was injured in a crash Wednesday when he fell asleep at the wheel while crossing a bridge in Southern Illinois.

According to an Illinois State Police District 13 press release, Ryan E. Davis, 28, was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi SUV north on Illinois 148 across the Crab Orchard Lake bridge at approximately 12:14 p.m. He fell asleep and his vehicle veered into the southbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Janice R. Ellet, 64, of Carterville. The vehicles were heavily damaged and the crash caused the highway to close for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. Davis was transported to Heartland Regional Hospital in Marion; Ellet was transported to Herrin Hospital in Herrin.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Davis was issued citations for improper lane usage, driving in the wrong lane and not having insurance.

Illinois State Police officers were assisted by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, Lake of Egypt Fire and Rescue and Vernell’s Towing.

