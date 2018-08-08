Pool demolition one step closer

× Expand Photo by Andrew Richards The Wood River Aquatic Center

The Wood River Aquatic Center could be no more by the end of the year.

City Council members voted unanimously to seek bids to demolish the pool on Monday after it was closed for the summer in January.

City officials cited a laundry list of repairs needed to keep it open, including the pump room’s electrical panels and the slide filtration system.

“We’re looking into options to demolish the pool,” said Jason Woody, the Park and Recreation Department Director. “It’s not saying we’re actually going to do it, but we do need to get an idea of how much it will cost us.”

Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the need to demolish the Aquatic Center is for safety reasons.

Officials said in January the pump room had a buildup of chlorine over the years, which caused rusting in the valves.

Maguire said if the pool were demolished, the city would want clean fill “because at some point we might want to rebuild something on that site.”

“We put out bids,” she said. “We have some companies that expressed interest, so we’re waiting to hear back from them.”

She added there would be work for city crews as well.

Maguire said the city hopes to move forward with demolition plans “before winter hits.”

The city also plans to sell the pool’s surplus equipment, Maguire said. According to the city’s website, the sale will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14.

“Should we ever rebuild some kind of facility, you really don’t want old equipment on a new piece of recreational facility,” Maguire said. “We’re better off. We want to clear it. We want to clear the land. We have to prep it. We have to cover some costs.

“We just can’t let it deteriorate,” she added.

The $4 million complex at 670 Whitelaw Ave. opened in the mid-‘80s.

As far as future planning for the pool goes, Woody said the city is looking at all options.

“Hopefully, we can figure out a way to make something happen there,” Woody said. “We’re still looking at all avenues in how we can do that. Hopefully, sooner than later, we’ll have something going right back there for the citizens of Wood River.”

In other news, Maguire presented City Clerk Jan Sneed with the Master Municipal Clerk Certificate of Excellence Award from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. Sneed has been with the city since 1980.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter