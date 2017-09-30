Pooled resources

× Expand water

A complex proposal years in the making boils down to life’s most essential element: water.

The city of Carlinville, Fosterburg Water District and Jersey County Rural Water Co. are looking into establishing an independent entity, comprising representatives from the three organizations, that would build an estimated $75 million, 6 million gallon-per-day regional water treatment plant to draw groundwater from the Illinois River Alluvial Aquifer near Nutwood, 14 1/2 miles west of Jerseyville. The city of Jerseyville is interested in the concept but has yet to make a commitment while city officials decide the fate of their municipal water system.

Fosterburg Water District Manager Mark Voumard said the concept has been under discussion for two decades but got new life some 4 years ago when Carlinville contacted Fosterburg and Jersey County Rural Water about moving ahead with the project. Carlinville’s water plant, built in the 1930s, requires expensive maintenance to operate.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded engineering report commissioned by Carlinville found the regional water plant would be the most financially viable alternative, Voumard said.

The funding for the plant would be in the form of low-interest federal loans and grants from USDA Rural Development. The organizations would sign 40-year water purchase agreements that would serve as collateral for the regional plant to secure funding to build the facility and transmission main.

The concept’s not new to Illinois. Rural municipalities and water systems formed the Gateway Regional Water Co. in Sandoval because they lacked the funding to make individual improvements.

“The concept works, and we’re trying to the same thing here, to model ours after theirs,” Voumard said. “The numbers so far are indicating that this is very plausible.”

Not everyone supports the water district’s moves. Madison County Board member Mick Madison of Bethalto said he thinks the district should be more transparent with customers and look at other options, such as selling out to Illinois American Water or the village of Bethalto.

Madison said he’s approaching the issue as a customer, not a County Board member, and he doubts the county will have a role in the project.

“I just think that any businessperson would want to look at all the options and determine which way was the best way to go, not immediately assume let’s do this one thing and not look at anything else,” he said.

“You have projects like this that are $80 million here, $80 million there, some of it doesn’t have to be paid back, some of it does: the taxpayers never get that money back in their pocket,” he said. “Think about all the taxpayer money that’s being tied up when there might be other options that are just as viable that cost so much less money.”

In an email, Karen Cooper, senior manager of production and field services for Illinois American’s Southern Division, said the company has made overtures to Fosterburg regarding the proposal.

“We have offered to discuss with them an alternative to the regional water district that would provide quality service and lower rates to residents,” Cooper wrote. “It would also include significant cash proceeds to customers. To date, Fosterburg Water District officials have not expressed an interest in having that discussion.”

The regional plant proposal coincides with a period when Illinois American is acquiring water and wastewater systems, including the city of Grafton, Forest Homes-Maple Park Public Water District and Piasa Township Sanitary District. The company also is talking to Jerseyville officials about their water and sewer system.

“The results have included better water quality, lower rates, and improved customer service,” Cooper wrote. “Illinois American Water, and American Water, are interested in growth because it’s good for the company and good for the customers and communities involved.”

But to water district officials, the regional plan would give rural customers a way to control their own destinies.

Fosterburg board chairman Steve Strohbeck said the district started 49 years ago when local residents saw the need for better water. One of the original planners, Frederick “Fritz” Aljets, 90, still serves on the board as vice chairman.

“They had no money, they had no customers — they just had an idea,” Strohbeck said. “These guys went out on a limb, they risked their reputations, their names, to bring that water to Fosterburg.”

If the regional plant isn’t built, Strohbeck said Fosterburg probably will continue to buy water from Illinois American. The district’s contract with the company expires in 2026.

“More than likely, we’ll have to stay with Illinois American and be subject to their rate increases,” he said. “We have no say-so in the rate structure. You’re at the mercy of a public-held corporation that has to make money. The regional plant would be not-for-profit.”

In a letter, Voumard said the district’s board has conducted the decision-making process in open meetings. He said the district has committed up to $50,000 in “seed money” to conduct more in-depth research — funds that would be reimbursed by the regional water entity.

More details haven’t been forthcoming because they don’t have hard facts to share with the public, he said.

“We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to organize,” he said. “The group right now basically is just a bunch of people getting together, discussing this idea.

“We don’t even have a name yet of what we’re going to call this — this is how early we are in the stages,” he said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter