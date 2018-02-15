Pop-Up Book Swap set for Saturday

× Expand book swap

ALTON — Calling all book worms: swapping is the new shopping!

Residents can clean off their bookshelves and join Alton Main Street from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday for a Pop-Up Book Swap at Gatsby’s Grille, a new restaurant at 204 State St. in downtown Alton. This is the perfect venue for the occasion, as the restaurant is themed on the classic novel “The Great Gatsby.”

Participants can bring books they no longer need and leave with new reading material. The event is open to the public and free to attend for those who bring items to swap, or the entrance fee is $5 to attend empty-handed. Leftover books will be donated to the Friends of Hayner Library and little free libraries around town. Guests are encouraged to have lunch at Gatsby’s Grille before or after browsing the books, and help themselves to a complimentary dessert buffet.

“Besides being a fun way to connect with other readers in the community, an additional benefit of the book swap is that it’s sure to increase foot traffic for the rest of the retail businesses,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street. “Once attendees score some great freebies at the event, they will be likely to turn around spend the hard-earned dollars they saved at other shops while they’re in the district.” Alton Main Street’s ultimate economic development goal is to reduce instances of Alton residents leaving town to make purchases or find experiences, which drains the city’s sales tax base.

For more details on this event, email info@altonmainstreet.org. To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the community’s quality of life, contact McGibany at (618) 463-1016.

For more information about Alton Main Street, visit DowntownAlton.com or facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.

