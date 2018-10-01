Post Commons to host women’s networking meeting

Women Empowering Women

The free monthly Women Empowering Women networking luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Post Commons Coffee House, 300 Alby St. in downtown Alton.

The speaker for October’s meeting is Courtney Wright of Edward Jones. Her topic of discussion is Five Money Questions for Women.

For those who wish to purchase lunch, they can do so at Post Commons: the cost for the meal and a beverage is $10. Reservations are appreciated; if you would like to attend send your RSVP to wewillinois@gmail.com no later than Friday, Oct. 5. Please include if you plan to eat lunch.

Registration starts at 11:15 a.m., introductions and lunch will be at 11:40 a.m. and the speaker will start at approximately noon. The meeting will end at approximately 1 p.m.

