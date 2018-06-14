Pound Pets joins national Empty the Shelters campaign

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Feline Director Dana Miles (left) and Pound Pets Incorporated founder and President Deb White (right) pose with some of the organization’s volunteers, (from left) Tina Perryman, Julie Kastelic, and Jeanine Nonn. Each of them works hard to make sure pets brought in by Granite City Animal Control end up in a loving and forever home.

GRANITE CITY | Pound Pets Incorporated, an animal volunteer group at 2900 Missouri Ave., took part in a nationwide event May 5 called Empty the Shelters. With more than 100 rescues and shelters participating, the overall goal was to make a homeless pet’s dreams come true.

“With this event, most shelters will waive adoption fees,” Pound Pets Founder and President Deb White said. “We don’t waive adoption fees, but we lower them. For Empty the Shelters, dogs are $75, and cats are $50. We have animals here who have been vetted, and some that aren’t. Those who are not vetted, people can foster them until the vetting process is complete. We are always looking for fosters.”

Foster homes are essential when shelters become overbooked. A foster household provides a temporary home for an animal from one week to several months, and an ideal foster parent must be the type of person who can take in a needy animal, care for and bond with it, and be able to let it go once they are adopted by their new family.

Empty the Shelters only occurs once a year, but White said she would love to see it happen more often.

“I would like to see it happen a couple times a year, as long as shelters are responsible and process the applications like they would when people come in to adopt,” she said.

Founded in June 2013, Pound Pets works with Granite City Animal Control.

“Animal control is the city shelter,” White said. “So when animal control officers go out and pick up strays, they bring them here. The Granite City APA is a rescue, so they pull animals from animal control.”

The number of animals brought in to Pound Pets varies daily. They average at least one cat a day, and maybe a couple dogs a week. They have also been known to take in rats, rabbits, chickens, a peacock, a potbellied pig, and a snake.

“We take everything,” White said.

White, an avid animal lover, started volunteering with the group that was established before Pound Pets.

“I always had animals since I was a little girl,” she said. “I started transporting for the group that was here before Pound Pets. It was ran by a St. Louis attorney named Amanda Miranda. She is still very active with us as far as support. At that time, it was a 98 percent kill shelter. Then I started volunteering for her by transporting animals she found owners for or fosters: anything to keep them from being put down.”

White and every other Pound Pets volunteer does whatever it takes to keep an animal from being euthanized.

“We do not euthanize here in Granite City, but in the past, we have taken some feral cats to Madison County, where they do euthanize,” White said. “So we do everything we can to keep animals here, so they don’t have to go to Madison County, and we have been very successful with that. We had one dog go to Madison County because we were full, but at the end of his hold, we went back and got him.

“Any pet that is not rescued is brought here to Pound Pets, unless they have extreme behavioral issues,” she said. “Even then, we work with behavior issues. We had a dog that was trapped out on the levee a year ago, and his name was Hawk. Hawk had the tendency to be aggressive here, and we couldn’t really get near him. I found a trainer in Ohio who would take him, so I drove him to Ohio, and once I let him out into the trainer’s back yard, he just became a dog: no aggression, nothing. Before I left, he was sleeping on my lap, which he wouldn’t do here. Some people don’t understand it’s the kennel environment.”

Granite City is known to have an overpopulation of animals.

“There is a lot of backyard breeding that goes on, and a lot of animals dumped here in Granite City are not from Granite City,” White said. “There are a lot of animals microchipped from Belleville and St. Louis and when you call the owners, they say they gave that dog up two years ago, something along those lines. A lot of animals are found on Alton Road and the levee, and there was a great Dane out on the island. We deal with a lot of dumping, especially with highway 270.”

In February 2014, Pound Pets started its own rescue and community outreach program. The mission is to help feed the animals of owners who are struggling. All animals must be spayed and neutered to qualify for this program. Pound Pets also educates the Granite City community and surrounding areas about the importance of spaying and neutering.

For more information on Pound Pets and to see a full list of animals up for adoption, visit the website or Facebook page, or email the organization.

