Pound Pets receives emergency medical grant

JERSEYVILLE — Pound Pets Inc. has received a $1,000 emergency medical grant from the Petfinder Foundation.

The grant program is used to assist Petfinder members caring for a pet that needs life-saving veterinary care to become adoptable.

The Petfinder.com Foundation assists more than 12,000 animal shelters and rescue groups that post their adoptable pets on Petfinder.com. A nonprofit organization, the foundation helps adoption organizations find homes for the pets in their care through its Sponsor A Pet, Disaster Fund, Quality of Life and other programs. Since its founding in 2003, the foundation has given more than $20 million in cash and product grants to shelters and rescue groups in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Pound Pets Inc. posts its adoptable pets at www.petfinder.com/shelters/IL785.html.

